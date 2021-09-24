Round Rock Tops Tacoma 4-3 in Game Two on Friday Night

September 24, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (63-58) topped the Tacoma Rainiers (73-49) by a final score of 4-3 on Friday night at Dell Diamond, improving to 2-0 in the Triple-A Final Stretch. CF Jason Martin contributed two of the E-Train's four runs as he finished 2-3 with two runs scored, including a home run.

Round Rock RHP Luis Ortiz (2-2, 4.83) came out with the win after one relief inning that saw one run on two hits. The loss went to Tacoma starter RHP Ryan Weber (4-2, 3.64), who pitched 7.0 innings while allowing four runs, three earned, on seven hits with a total of seven strikeouts.

Martin went yard in Round Rock's first at-bat of the night as his hit flew onto the center field shed for a 1-0 lead. The Rainiers quickly tied the game at one apiece in the top of the second when 3B Kevin Padlo knocked a leadoff single, advanced to third on a wild pitch and José Godoy single, then scored on a sacrifice fly from RF Marcus Wilson.

The 1-1 tie held until the sixth inning as Tacoma LF José Marmolejos launched the night's second shed bomb to give the visitors a slim 2-1 advantage.

Round Rock responded with a plus one in the bottom of the frame when Martin hit a single and was followed by a ground rule double from 3B Josh Jung. With two in scoring position, DH John Hicks hit into a groundout, which sent Martin home, before C Yohel Pozo doubled to score Jung.

In the seventh inning of his Triple-A debut, Express SS Davis Wendzel was hit by a pitch before moving to second on a Carl Chester fielder's choice. The shortstop crossed home plate thanks to a Martin force out for a 4-2 E-Train lead.

With Round Rock RHP Buck Farmer on to pitch the top of the ninth, Godoy recorded a leadoff single before advancing to second on defensive indifference with two outs recorded. On a CF Luis Liberato single, Godoy scored to bring the Rainiers within 4-3, but Farmer struck SS Donovan Walton out to end the contest and earn the save.

The two continue their five-game set at Dell Diamond on Saturday night. Express RHP Kohei Arihara (0-0, 0.00) looks to make the start against Rainiers RHP Darren McCaughan (5-4, 4.47). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.