Tough Stretch: Round Rock Runs Rainiers to 0-2 in Final 10 on Friday

Round Rock, TX - The Triple-A West Champion Tacoma Rainiers (73-49) fell to 0-2 in the Triple-A Final Stretch on Friday night at Round Rock (63-58, 2-0), defeated by a 4-3 final. The Rainiers are now 17-13 in one-run games, having dropped each of the first two games in Central Texas by a lone run.

Jason Martin led the home first inning with a homer, his 10th in Triple-A this season for a 1-0 Express lead, one that was short-lived. The Rainiers loaded the bases in the second, and Marcus Wilson tied the score with a sac fly.

Round Rock lefty Jake Latz worked five innings, surrendering only five hits and a walk. The run against Latz was earned, and he struck out six.

In the sixth, Jose Marmolejos muscled his 28th home run of the season to straightaway center for a 2-1 Tacoma advantage; he's hit 24 with the Rainiers and four more with the Mariners.

The Express quickly re-tied the game in the home sixth with two base hits and a John Hicks RBI groundout. It was 3-2 Round Rock when Yohel Pozo doubled to the right field gap.

Weber threw 97 pitches and 74 strikes over seven innings, scattering seven hits and striking out eight. The right-hander allowed four runs (three earned), but did not walk a batter; Weber has walked only two in nine starts and 54.1 IP with Tacoma this season. The Rainiers slipped to 7-2 with him on the mound; the unearned run made it his sixth quality start (minimum 6.0 IP, 3 or fewer ER).

Leading 4-2 in the ninth, Express RHP Buck Farmer gave up a leadoff hit to Jose Godoy (3-for-4), and with two out Godoy scored from second base (advanced on defensive indifference) on a Luis Liberato run-scoring single. But alas, it was the game's final tally. Donovan Walton went 2-for-4 for the Rainiers, and has now reached base in 37 of 39 games.

Game eight of this 11-game Texas road trip, and game three of the Triple-A Final Stretch will be on Saturday at Round Rock, another 5:05 PT first pitch. RHP Darren McCaughan (Tacoma) and RHP Kohi Arihara (Round Rock) are the scheduled starting pitchers.

