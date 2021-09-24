Bees Start Final Stretch with Win

September 24, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees started the Triple-A Final Stretch with a 9-5 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Thursday night at Smith's Ballpark.

The two teams were knotted at one going into the fifth inning when Sacramento struck for three runs, but the Bees would respond with a four-run bottom of the fifth highlighted by Jake Gatewood and Brennon Lund RBI doubles. Mitch Walding hit his fourth home run in the last five games in the sixth, as the Bees added four more runs to the lead and never looked back.

Cooper Criswell picked up the win and broke a personal four-game losing streak allowing four runs over five innings of work. Jake Buchanan threw two scoreless innings in relief and Tim Peterson pitched a scoreless ninth to preserve the lead.

The Bees and River Cats will play game two of the five game series on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with Fan Appreciation Night fireworks following the game.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.