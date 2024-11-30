Strahl Blanks Bucs as Phantoms Win Ninth Straight

November 30, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms' Melvin Strahl

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Youngstown Phantoms (14-7-0-0, 28pts) got three goals from their blue line and 18 saves from Melvin Strahl as they shutout the Des Moines Buccaneers 3-0 Saturday night at the Covelli Centre.

"I thought our team played pretty tight," said Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Ward. "We worked (hard). Nice to get the win on home ice."

Youngstown grabbed a 1-0 lead before the game was five minutes old. After a faceoff win by Adam Benák, Phantom newcomer Kazimier Sobieski took a couple of strides to his right along the blue line and flicked the puck past Eliot Seguin-Lescarbeau (19 saves) at 4:35 for a 1-0 Phantoms lead. It was Sobieski's third goal in four games with the Phantoms this season. "(Sobieski) doesn't have many flaws to his game," said Ward. "He moves pucks, Very, very smart. Got a good stick. Offensively, he's probably ahead of where I thought. Defensively he defends hard. He's been great, he's happy to be here. We're certainly glad to have him." With the assist on the goal, Benák extended his scoring streak to nine games.

The Phantoms doubled their lead just 1:40 into the second period with a very special goal. Youngstown-native Cal Huston joined a 3-on-2 rush and finished a backhand dish from Jack Hextall, ripping a sharp-angle shot to the twine just before a Des Moines defender leapt into the cage to block it. It was Huston's first in the USHL, and the first by a player born in Youngstown scored for the Phantoms. The play was reviewed for goaltender interference, but the call on the ice stood. "I was a little nervous when it got reviewed," said Huston. "Happy to see it was a good goal and truly a moment that I'll remember forever."

Youngstown added one more insurance goal in the third period, courtesy of Sobieski. With Ryan Rucinski screening the goaltender and Youngstown on the power play, Sobieski's long distance wrister found its way to the twine at 11:56, capping off the night for the Phantoms. "I like to play fast. I like to play hard," said Sobieski. "I'm always ready for the occasion, whether it's killing penalties, joining the power play or five-on-five. I couldn't be happier to be here."

The two-time reigning USHL Goaltender of the Week Melvin Strahl stopped all 18 shots Des Moines sent his way, earning his second shutout of the season. Strahl has won his last six starts while the Phantoms have now won nine straight as a team.

The Phantoms won't return home until after the Christmas break, playing two games against the Muskegon Lumberjacks on December 27-28. Youngstown will now take to the road for the next five contests, battling the Lumberjacks in Michigan twice next weekend before taking off to Green Bay for a three-in-three the following weekend against the Gamblers.

By The Numbers

Shots - 22

Saves - 18

Power Play - 1/4

Penalty Kill - 3/3

Goals - Huston, Sobieski (2)

Assists - Benák, Hextall, Jardine, Rucinski (2)

