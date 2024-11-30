Third Lead Is Enough, Stars Beat Musketeers

November 30, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Daniel Shlaine broke a 3-3 tie in the third and the Lincoln Stars defeated the Sioux City Musketeers, 4-3, on Saturday night at the Ice Box.

Shlaine's wrist shot from the high slot beat goaltender Samuel Urban to give Lincoln (16-6-0-0) its third different lead of the night and third consecutive win. Dashel Oliver set him up in the high slot and Shlaine streaked in alone, one-on-one against Urban before beating him blocker side.

The Stars led by as many as two goals before giving up the lead late in the second period before tallying twice in the third. Lincoln remains in first place in the Western Conference with 32 points, three more than idle Fargo. The Stars have won six of their last seven games and finished November 7-4.

"It was a back-and-forth affair," head coach Rocky Russo said. "We didn't play our best hockey in the second period but it was a good opportunity for us to refocus and get back to our details and our identity in the third. I thought our guys did a really good job of responding to that."

Shlaine's goal was the final of the night after a back-and-forth start to the third period. Matt Maltais scored a power-play goal 1:46 into the third period to put the Stars ahead 3-2. He ridirected Gio DiGiulian's ice-level pass from the left circle at the near post for his sixth goal and third power-play tally.

Nicholas Sykora tied the game up with a power-play strike of his own at the 7:39 mark of the third. His one-timer from atop the far circle gave Sioux City (9-10-0-3) its second power-play goal of the night and tied the game for a second time.

Darian Anderson intercepted a cross-ice pass from the near corner to get the scoring started 2:36 into the game. He picked up the loose puck on the backhand at the edge of the left circle and went bar down for his second goal of the season.

Caeden Herrington lit the lamp for a third straight game to double up the Stars' lead at the 6:09 mark of the second. Herrington's fourth goal since Nov. 23 made it 2-0 on a wrist shot from just inside the right-wing circle. His eight goals lead all USHL defensemen and the Stars are now 6-1 whenever he scores.

The Musketeers tied the game up thanks to two goals via their special teams in the second period. Gavin Garry put the visitors on the board with a power-play goal at the 10:52 mark of the second and then Tyler Dysart tied the game up with a shorthanded rebound goal with 48.7 remaining.

Yan Shostak stopped 21 shots to earn his 10th win, one off a tie for the most in the USHL. His 2.15 goals-against average is tied for second-best and his .916 save percentage is fifth best.

The Stars are on the road next weekend against the Fargo Force for two games between the top two teams in the Western Conference. Lincoln has two games left before the holiday break with $2 Night against Sioux City Dec. 12 and Teddy Bear Toss Night vs. Tri-City Dec. 13. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com

