Saints' Comeback Falls Short in Muskegon

November 30, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (15-7-0-0, 30 pts) dropped a 4-3 contest to the Muskegon Lumberjacks (13-5-2-1, 29 pts) on Saturday night in Muskegon.

Josh Giuliani scored twice, including a shorthanded goal to spark a Saints push in the third period, but Dubuque could not erase a three-goal third-period deficit on Saturday. Giuliani's pair of goals bring his season total to nine and the forward has scored seven times in the last 10 contests.

Late in the second period, Dubuque's Cole Spicer launched a puck past Muskegon goaltender Stephen Peck and into the net. The officials disallowed the tally and after the last 1:15 of an unsuccessful power play, Tynan Lawrence scored to put Muskegon ahead 2-1 in the final minute of the second. Lawrence scored again on a power-play goal less than a minute into the third before another Muskegon tally made it 4-1 less than three minutes later.

Giuliani's first came in the first minute of the second to tie the game at one after Muskegon opened the scoring in the opening frame. The score remained level until the first Lawrence goal.

Just 1:43 after Giuliani's tally, Lucas Van Vliet capitalized on a feed from Spicer and put Dubuque within a goal with 11:12 to play in the third.

Despite a power-play chance and multiple waves of pressure, the Saints could not find a tying goal. Dubuque's power play finished the night unsuccessful on four opportunities.

Jan Špunar allowed more than three goals for the first time since Oct. 11 in Saturday's loss, making 23 saves on 27 shots.

The Saints return to the ice on Friday night when they host the Waterloo Black Hawks.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.