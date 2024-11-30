Hawks Finish Thanksgiving Weekend Empty

November 30, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







AJ Reyelts made 31 saves Saturday, winning a 2-1 decision for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders against the Waterloo Black Hawks at ImOn Ice Arena.

The Hawks outshot the RoughRiders 26-7 during the second and third periods. However, Waterloo could not overcome Cedar Rapids' early lead.

Cedar Rapids notched a pair of goals in the opening frame, the first on a Nick Romeo breakaway at 12:46. Romeo blocked a shot, chased down the loose puck, and went from backhand to forehand to slip in his chance.

The RoughRiders added another goal at 18:53. Sam Ranallo held the puck just inside the blue line until James Mackey came up the rink to receive a pass from him. Mackey flipped a puck toward the top of the crease, and Grant Young got there to deflect it in.

The score held through the entirety of the second period and well into the third. Grady Deering finally broke up Reyelts' shutout bid at 7:47 of the third. Brendan McMorrow and Teddy Townsend wrenched the puck free in the right corner, setting up Deering to score from the hashmark of the right circle.

Both teams finished the night 0-for-3 on the power play.

Cedar Rapids had also topped Waterloo 3-1 on Thanksgiving night at Young Arena.

The Hawks play three times next weekend, beginning with a road game Friday against the Dubuque Fighting Saints. Those three contests are Waterloo's final games before the United States Hockey League's holiday break.

Waterloo 0 0 1 - 1

Cedar Rapids 2 0 0 - 2

1st Period-1, Cedar Rapids, Romeo 4 12:47. 2, Cedar Rapids, Young 1 (Mackey, Vandenberg), 18:53. Penalties-Walker Wat (head contact), 7:50; Slezak Cr (roughing), 10:22.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Mackey Cr (roughing), 4:25; Deering Wat (checking from behind), 8:47.

3rd Period-3, Waterloo, Deering 6 (Townsend), 7:47. Penalties-Casey Cr (tripping), 2:59; Monteiro Wat (slashing), 3:58.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 6-15-11-32. Cedar Rapids 8-3-4-15.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 0 / 3; Cedar Rapids 0 / 3.

Goalies-Waterloo, Vachon 6-4-1-2 (15 shots-13 saves). Cedar Rapids, Reyelts 7-5-1-1 (32 shots-31 saves).

A-2,696

