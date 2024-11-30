Stampede Sleigh Lancers

November 30, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede continue their point streak with a 3-2 win over the Sioux City Musketeers in a thrilling Teddy Bear Toss shootout. Tai York scored the team's first goal of the night to unleash the Teddy Bears. Alex Rybakov scored the game-tying goal while John McNelis secured the group's two points in the shootout. Ryan Manzella stayed strong between the pipes with 22 saves and three shootout saves.

The first period was up and down in action for the Herd. The Stampede earned two power plays in the first ten minutes of play, but their struggles continued and they were unable to take advantage. The Herd saw plenty of grade-a chances in the first period leading the Musketeers 7-2 in shots on goal nearly halfway through the period. Sioux City struck first, though. The goal came from Justin Stupka at 15:52 of the first period. The Stampede responded quickly, though, with a goal less than two minutes later. Tai York scored the goal after receiving a backhanded pass from Aiden Welch. The goal unleashed the teddy bears and sent both teams into the first intermission tie.

The second intermission started off hot with a penalty 0:16 into the period from Tate Pritchard. Unable to convert, the Stampede went on the penalty kill after newcomer Aydn Merrick was called for head contact at 2:07. Sioux City took the lead at 11:25 when Easton Hewson found the back of the net. Before the end of the period, the Stampede would have two more power play chances but failed to make anything of them. The Herd led the Musketeers in shots-on-goal 10-7 in the second.

The Stampede started off the third period with work to do. Less than two minutes in, defenseman Matthew Grimes was called for checking from behind to send the Stampede to their second penalty kill of the night. The group was able to kill it off. The game-tying goal came at 12:08 of the period. Defenseman Alex Rybakov sent a sniper towards the net to earn his third goal of the season. Fellow defenseman Anthony Bongo and forward Austin Baker both tallied assists on the goal. Nearly two minutes later, the Stampede ended up on their fifth power play of the night, but as expected were unable to convert. The Stampede saw plenty of chances late, but could not get one through and the game headed to overtime.

The extra five minutes would not be enough to determine the game, though. Both teams saw chances during the five minutes with each team getting three shots-on-goal. After the completion of the extra-five, the Stampede headed to the second shootout in as many weeks. The Musketeer's Nikita Klepov took the first shot and made it past goaltender Ryan Manzella. The Stampede then sent out top-point scorer Ethan Wyttenbach who tied up the tally. It was then Nick Skyora's turn for Sioux City, but Ryan Manzella was able to get the stop. Top goal scorer John McNelis then took his turn and was able to get the puck past Bjorn Bronas. The goal went under review but was determined to be a good goal. The Musketeers had one more chance to tie it up, but goaltender Ryan Manzella came up with the game-winning save. The Stampede's win moves their point streak to seven games.

Goaltender Ryan Manzella made 22 saves in his eighth game of the season. His record moves to 5-1-0-1 and his save percentage is now .908.

The Stampede return to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center tomorrow for a special Charlie Brown Christmas Night. The Herd will take on the Omaha Lancers in the winter special. The Stampede will wear special Charlie Brown Christmas sweaters that are available to bid on at DASH Auction. The proceeds from the jerseys will go to The Salvation Army. Fans are also encouraged to wear their best ugly sweater and enter the organization's ugly sweater contest on Facebook. The night will wrap up with a skate party following the game.

November 30, 2024

