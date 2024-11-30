Steel Back In Win Column With 4-2 Victory Over Capitols

November 30, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

GENEVA, IL - After trailing by a goal after the opening frame, the Chicago Steel (7-14-2-0, 16 pts.) scored twice in the second period and once in the final frame to earn their first win in nine games, defeating the Madison Capitols (13-5-1-1) 4-2 at Fox Valley Ice Arena Saturday night.

Defenseman Alex Calbeck scored his first USHL goal in the first period, and Alex Hage and Adam Valentini tallied goals in the middle frame, with Valentini's score the game winner. Luke Goukler scored a power play goal in the third period. Goaltender Jack Parsons was brilliant in the win, stopping 39 of 41 shots to earn his third victory of the season and first since Sept. 27.

Chicago did a serviceable job at limiting the league's top-scoring Capitols early, keeping them without a shot on goal for the first three minutes of the game.

It wasn't long after the Capitols broke through, getting on the board with their first shot when Jackson Nevers got a breakaway chance that was initially stopped by Parsons, but the rebound deflected off Nevers' skate and snuck through to give Madison the game's first goal.

The Steel earned the game's first power play seven minutes in but failed to record a shot on goal.

Just after Chicago's power play expired, Madison received its first advantage, which ended abruptly with a penalty of its own, creating four-on-four hockey.

With extra real estate to work with, Chicago used its speed to its advantage, converting in four-on-four play.

While dangling around a defender in the right corner, Ben Yurchuk made a great play to find a streaking Calbeck in the slot, who wristed his first USHL goal past Madison goaltender Caleb Heil to tie the game at one.

Shortly after the goal, the Capitols nearly untied the contest as Ryker Lee lobbed a saucer pass from Madison's zone that landed perfectly to Mason Moe for a mini breakaway, but Parsons made a strong blocker stop.

The Capitols got their lead back three minutes later when Jet Kwajah released a heavy wrist shot from the low slot that made its way through traffic and in to make it a 2-1 lead.

With less than two minutes remaining in the opening frame, Madison went to another power play and blitzed the Steel, including a look from Moe in the slot that got most of Parsons and leaked through, but Parsons reached back to snag the puck before it trickled over the goal line.

Madison outshot Chicago 16-4 in the first frame.

The second frame saw the Steel find a level of play it hadn't seen in almost a month.

Three minutes into the period, Hage took advantage of a Capitols turnover and skated against two defenders before sending a shot through Heil to tie the game at two.

At the halfway point of the frame, the Steel took the lead after Owen Tylec settled a puck in the left corner before giving a pass to Valentini in the slot, who sent a blistering one-timer over the left shoulder of Heil to make it a 3-2 game.

It was the first lead the Steel held in a game since Nov. 2.

Madison continued to dominate the shots department, owning a 29-14 lead through two periods.

Chicago put together a final strong period to close out the invigorating win.

With the Steel on a power play early in the third, Madison created a shorthanded turnover and went on a two-on-one, but Parsons made a strong glove save. The Steel then turned up ice with numbers, and Tobias Ohman dropped a pass and set a pick, allowing Goukler to turn to the slot and rifle a wrist shot past Heil to cap off the scoring.

