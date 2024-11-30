Capitols Drop Lone Game of Weekend to Chicago

November 30, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







In a game where the Capitols outshot the Steel in all three periods, Chicago took home the 4-2 victory on Saturday night. Madison outshot Chicago 41-25 in the loss to fall to 0-3-0-0 on the road in the month of November. Prior to Saturday's contest, the Capitols were 12-1-1-1 when outshooting their opponents this season.

The Capitols lost in regulation for the first time when scoring first this season in the loss. Madison was previously 12-0-0-1 when finding the scoreboard first. Chicago scored the last three goals in the game with the Capitols tallies both coming in the first period.

Scoring for the Capitols were Jackson Nevers(4) and Jet Kwajah(1). Kappell, Lee, and Lunski each collected assists in the loss for the Capitols.

The Capitols entered play this weekend tied for first place in the Eastern Conference, but due to only playing one game this weekend and not being able to collect points in that game, the Capitols sit in a tie for third place in the conference. Madison has at least two games in hand on all of the teams in front of them in the standings.

Saturday's game marks the first of three straight against the Steel with Chicago coming to Madison for a $1 Beer Night presented by Coors Light on Friday. Tickets are still available at tickets.madcapshockey.com.

Stay connected with the Madison Capitols on social media and the team's official website for the latest updates, news, and behind-the-scenes content as the team gears up for an exhilarating season ahead.

Visit the Capitols website: madcapshockey.com

Engage with the Capitols on X: @madcapshockey

Like the Capitols on Facebook: facebook.com/madcapshockey

Follow the Capitols on Instagram: @madcapshockey

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.