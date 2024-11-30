Gameday Preview

November 30, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







STARS vs. MUSKETEERS

When: Saturday, Nov. 30 at 6:05 p.m.

Where: Ice Box

Tickets: lincolnstars.com

Watch: Flo Hockey (flohockey.tv/teams/7940438-lincoln-stars)

Listen: Mixlr (mixlr.com/lincoln-stars)

Three Keys To The Game Presented By Nebraska Department Of Transportation

Key 1: Take Advantage of Extra Rest

- The Stars had the last two days off following Wednesday's 5-0 win over Tri-City at the Ice Box. Sioux City is playing its third game in the last four days and second straight road game in as many days in a different town. This is the first time since 2021-22 that the Stars are not playing three games in four days on Thanksgiving week.

Key 2: Blueline Boost

- The Stars got five points from four different defensemen in Wednesday's win vs. Tri-City. Caeden Herrington scored twice while Tanner Henricks, Jacob Rombach and Ethan Weber all recorded assists. The Stars are 8-2 when Herrington scores with six of those games coming when Herrington has scored (5-1).

Key 3: Shut Down Sioux City's Top Line

- Tonight is only the second matchup of the season between Sioux City and Lincoln and the Musketeers will look to their first line to carry the load again. Giacomo Martino, Landen Gunderson and Tate Pritchard combined to record five points in Sioux City's 3-1 win back on Nov. 6. Martino scored, Gunderson scored and added an assist while Pritchard had two apples. They have combined to record 64 points while Martino (25) and Gunderson (24) are tied for first and third in the USHL in points, respectively.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.