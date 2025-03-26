Bobblehead and Trading Card Giveaways Highlight Big Home Weekend

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - Following a successful road trip securing five of six possible points, the Chicago Steel return home to host a big weekend of giveaways beginning with a limited-edition 25th Season Rusty Bobblehead presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush on Saturday, March 29 at 6:05 pm CT and Part 2 of the team's Trading Card Set Giveaway presented by River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram on Sunday, March 30 at 3:05 pm CT. Fans can stick around following Sunday's game for Full Team Post-Game Autographs.

The Steel will take on the Sioux City Musketeers in both games.

Sunday is the final Lou Malnati's Family Pack game of the season, where fans can get four tickets, four hot dogs, four chips, four sodas/waters, four chuck-a-pucks, and two Lou Malnati's Personal Pizza coupons for just $60.

The final Steel home game will take place on the final day of the regular season on Saturday, April 12 at 6:05 pm CT for Fan Appreciation Night. Fans will have the opportunity to win hundreds of prizes from team partners and the night also features food and drink specials including $2 hot dogs and $3 beers.

The 25th Season Rusty Bobblehead throws it back to the Steel's first-ever jersey from the inaugural season in 2000, complete with the "Inaugural Season" patch located on the left sleeve. At the base of the bobblehead is the Steel's 25th Season logo with Rusty holding a hockey stick.

Part 2 of the Trading Card set will feature select Steel players and mascot Rusty. Both giveaways are limited to the first 500 fans through the gates.

The Steel (19-31-5-1, 44 pts.) took home four points via wins plus another point in an overtime loss during a three-game road trip against the USA Hockey NTDP U18 and U17 teams last weekend.

After falling to the U18s in overtime 5-4 on March 21, the Steel turned the tables the following night and scored three times in the third period, with Cam Briere scoring a power play goal late in the period for a 3-2 win. Chicago put up its highest goal total in three years on March 23 in a one-sided 11-2 victory that saw Blake Vanek score his first three USHL goals for his first career hat trick. The Steel had 19 of their 20 skaters tally a point in the game with nine multi-point efforts.

Briere enters this weekend on a four-game goal streak. He scored a goal in each game over the weekend including a two-goal showing on March 22. He also tallied two assists on March 23 for his fourth multi-point game of the season and second in three games. During his current four-game streak, Briere has scored seven points on five goals and two helpers and has two game-winning goals and two power play goals.

Adam Valentini continued to roll with a point in each game last weekend to move his point streak to seven games, the league's longest active streak. The rookie forward has seven points (3G-4A) during his streak and has secured a point in nine of his last ten outings (4G-5A). His 37 points are the fifth-most among USHL rookies and his 17 goals ranks fourth. He is second on the Steel in points (37) and goals (17) and is third in assists (20).

Vanek registered his first USHL point with an assist on March 22 before his March 23 hat trick. Marco Senerchia made his USHL debut on March 21 and potted his first USHL point with an assist on March 23.

The Sioux City Musketeers (27-21-3-4, 61 pts.) earned a win in their lone game last weekend, a 6-4 road victory over Fargo on March 22. Fargo got within one three times, including a late power play goal but an empty net score for the Musketeers sealed the win. Sioux City limited Fargo to just one power play goal on seven opportunities. All six goals were scored by a different Sioux City skater, and goaltender Samuel Urban turned in 40 saves on 44 shots. Giacomo Martino scored a goal and two assists and Gavin Garry tallied a goal and an assist.

Sioux City ranks fourth in the USHL in goals for (3.62) and is in the middle of the pack in goals against at 3.31. Sioux City has limited opponents to three goals or less in three of their last four games.

The Musketeers are quarterbacked by the USHL's point leader, Landon Gunderson, who has recorded a league-high 66 points in 55 games this season. The second-year Musketeer also leads the league in assists (41) and has tallied a helper in three consecutive games (4A). The Ohio State commit went on a 13-game point streak to open the season, during which he recorded 20 points in 13 games from Sept. 18 through Nov. 8. He put forth another lengthy streak for assists, amassing eight helpers over six games from Jan. 10 through Feb. 8.

Martino enters the weekend with a four-game point streak (3G-5A). Martino ranks third among league skaters in points (63), just two spots behind Gunderson. His 27 goals ranks fourth in the league as do his 36 assists. He ranks second on the team in shots (122) and shooting percentage (22.1%) and leads the Musketeers in game-winning goals (4). He has tallied 16 power play assists, which lead the team and ranks third in the USHL.

Urban, who is in his third year with the Musketeers, has surpassed his 16-win total from last season with 20 wins this season. He has earned a win in three of his last four starts and has allowed three goals or fewer in four of his last five appearances. His .900 save percentage is tenth among USHL netminders and his 2.95 goals against average ranks 15th. He has recorded 910 saves this season which ranks fourth. Steel netminder Jack Parsons ranks second in that category with 982 saves, just 18 shy of the league high.

The Steel are 25-23-4-3 all-time against Sioux City and 13-10-4-0 at home. The Musketeers earned consecutive 6-3 victories at home in the last head-to-head matchups last season on October 27 and 28. Ben Yurchuk scored a goal in each loss for the Steel and Kolin Sisson also tallied a goal. Giacomo Martino tallied three assists over the two wins and Samuel Urban recorded a win for Sioux City. This weekend's matchups are the only head-to-head games between the two this season.

All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Saturday, March 29 vs. Sioux City Musketeers | 6:05 pm CT | 25th Season Rusty Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush

Sunday, March 30 vs. Sioux City Musketeers | 3:05 pm CT | Part 2 of Trading Card Set Giveaway presented by River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram | Full Team Post-Game Autographs | Lou Malnati's Family Pack Game

Saturday, April 5 at Youngstown Phantoms | 5:05 pm CT

