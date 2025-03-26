Green Bay Gamblers Tender Gunnar Conboy

The Green Bay Gamblers have signed Gunnar Conboy to a United States Hockey League (USHL) tender agreement for the 2025-26 season.

Conboy has spent the last two seasons at Lakeville North High School where the 6'2," 172-pound forward had 37 goals and 29 assists in 53 games. As captain this season, the Lakeville, Minn. Native had a team-leading 44 points on 24 goals and 20 assists in 27 games. In addition to playing with Lakeville North, Conboy had 15 points in 21 games for Team MAP South in the Upper Midwest High School Elite League.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gunnar Conboy and his family to our organization," Green Bay Head Coach & General Manager Pat McCadden said. "Gunnar embodies everything we want a Green Bay Gambler to be in the way he plays and carries himself both on and off the ice. He is a big strong power forward who can skate and score goals. His unique blend of size, speed, and scoring ability made him a premier target for us to tender. On top of this, his leadership qualities became immediately apparent throughout the recruiting process. We can't wait to get started with him in Green Bay next season."

The USHL tender process allows teams to sign up to two 2009 birth year players in exchange for their first and second-round picks in the 2025 USHL Phase I Draft. As a result of their tender signing this year, the Buccaneers forfeit their first-round pick in Phase I of the USHL Draft. Each tendered player will join their respective team's roster the next season and play at least 55% of the team's regular-season games.

