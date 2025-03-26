Gamblers Tender Conboy for 25-26 Season

March 26, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers







The Green Bay Gamblers have signed forward Gunnar Conboy to a tender agreement for the 2025-26 USHL season.

Conboy, who turns 16 on April 2nd, is a native of Lakeville, Minn. and captained the Lakeville North Panthers as a sophomore. In 27 varsity high school games this season, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound center scored 24 goals, 20 assists and 44 points, with 54 penalty minutes. During Upper Midwest Elite League play in the fall, Conboy added 8 goals and 15 points in 21 games for Team MAP South.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Gunnar Conboy and his family to the Green Bay Gamblers organization," said Head Coach and General Manager Patrick McCadden. "Gamblers fans will love watching Gunnar play as he can score, skate, and play a strong physical game. As we build our future, we are focused on putting a team on the ice that embodies the Gamblers brand of highly competitive skilled players, and I can assure our fans Gunnar fits this mold.

"He is an incredibly mature young man who will be a great part of the Green Bay community, and we can't wait to get started with him."

The United States Hockey League allows each of its member teams to tender up to two players that are eligible for the upcoming Phase 1 USHL Draft (restricted to '09s only). Players signed to tenders must play in at least 55 percent of their team's games during the regular season.

"Gunnar is a quintessential power forward with his combination of size, skill, and hockey sense," said Kirk Luedeke, Gamblers Assistant General Manager/Director of Scouting. "He is a superb skater and has a heavy shot with a lightning-fast release. He's a natural leader who makes everyone around him better. We really like that he is a humble, hard-working kid from a great hockey family, and we are ecstatic to have him in Green Bay."

