A "Chill" Night in Waterloo

March 26, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Iowa Chill takes over Young Arena on Friday, April 11th, bringing the entertaining humor which has attracted hundreds of thousands of social media followers to timely posts about our state, its weather, and the things which make Iowans unique.

The Waterloo Black Hawks host the Sioux City Musketeers on April 11th at 7:05 p.m. An Iowa Chill ticket package is available from waterlooblackhawks.com ; for $25, it includes a seat in the Iowa Chill Party Zone, a limited edition Black Hawks-themed Iowa Chill t-shirt, and a Black Hawks cowbell. A portion of proceeds from each ticket package will be contributed to Cora Slominski, a four-year-old Waterloo hockey youth hockey player recently diagnosed with Leukemia. Cora's brother, Eli, will represent her during the game, joining the team throughout the evening, including on the bench during warmups.

Iowa Chill debuted in 2013 across several social media platforms. Today, it provides content for nearly 90,000 X followers, 123,000 TikTok users, 135,000 on Snapchat, 166,000 Instagram users, and 177,000 who track the site on Facebook. Posts are a trove of Midwest-themed content, ranging from Busch Light to ranch dressing to breakfast pizza. Iowa Chill creativity has also appeared on t-shirts, hats, and other popular gear.

"Iowa Chill makes a lot of people smile each day," said Black Hawks President and COO Joe Greene. "We look forward to bringing them to our game as part of this partnership, which should create a lot of fun for everyone who joins us in Party Town."

Throughout the night, look for several special contests and fan engagement activities. Participants will have the chance to win prizes from Iowa Chill and the Black Hawks, including a pair of season tickets for 2025/26. Iowa Chill staff will also be manning a booth on the arena concourse with more prize opportunities. In the Coors Light Cold Zone, fans aged 21 and over can enjoy a unique "Iowa Chiller" cocktail for $5, while supplies last.

"Iowa Chill has always been about bringing people together through humor, nostalgia, and the things that make life in Iowa unique," said Scott Burak, one of the four co-founders of Iowa Chill, LLC. Hockey in Waterloo is a staple of the community, and we're excited to bring that same energy to Young Arena for a night of fun, giveaways, and great hockey, all while supporting an important cause."

After the game is over, visit Iowa Chill's social media pages, where you might see yourself in videos and photos from the event!

Visit waterlooblackhawks.com and click "Shop" to order an Iowa Chill ticket package for the Black Hawks' April 11th game against the Sioux City Musketeers, while supplies last.

