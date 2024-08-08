Stormers Complete Sweep

August 8, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Brady Tedesco is finally in the win column in 2024. It only took 13 starts.

Tedesco (1-3) limited the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs to three hits and one run over seven innings while striking out nine in a 10-3 Lancaster win at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The victory, which completed a three-game sweep of the Crabs, kept the Stormers in first place by one game over the York Revolution in the North race.

Tedesco retired the first 11 batters he faced before issuing a two-out walk to Jomar Reyes in the fourth. He fanned the next three Blue Crabs before Aaron Hill spoiled a no-hit bid on a homer to left with two outs in the fifth inning.

The lefty was reached for two singles in the seventh but struck out Hill to keep the Blue Crabs from scoring any additional runs off him. He finished the night with nine strikeouts.

Lancaster did not reach Spencer Johnston (5-4) until the third inning when Trace Loehr launched a one-out homer to right. Damon Dues, Gaige Howard and Isan Diaz followed with singles as the Stormers struck for two additional runs in the inning.

Shawon Dunston, Jr. chimed in with a solo homer in the fourth inning, and a double steal scored Diaz with a run in the fifth to make it 5-1.

Dues had the only hit in a three-run sixth. With Chris Proctor at second and Loehr at first, the runners took off. Dues hit a ground ball behind Reyes, who was headed to cover third. Both runners came home to score, and Dues ended up at second with a double. Proctor and Dues each singled home a run in the seventh as the lead grew to 10-1.

After a brief rain delay in the top of the eighth, the clubs were able to continue. Juan Kelly slammed a two-run homer to right in the ninth to cap the scoring.

Lancaster will head to Lexington for a three-game series against the Legends. Max Green (9-4) will take the hill for the Stormers on Friday evening. Fans may tune into Flo Baseball, beginning at 6:55.

NOTES: The Stormers swept their ninth series of the season...Lancaster was officially credited with seven stolen bases, one shy of the franchise record set earlier this season...Joe Stewart had three of the steals...Lancaster won the season series against Southern Maryland for the first time since 2021...Ross Peeples is nine wins from tying Butch Hobson's record of 452 as the Stormers manager.

Subject: Lan 10, SMD 3 (box)

Game Date: 08/08/2024

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 3 AT Lancaster Stormers 10

YTD YTD

S Maryland AB R H BI AVG Lancaster AB R H BI AVG

Broughton, J CF 4 0 0 0 .272 Dues, D 2B 4 1 3 3 .343

Yetsko, I LF 4 0 0 0 .234 Howard, G RF 5 1 1 0 .333

Reyes, J 3B 3 1 2 0 .247 Diaz, I SS 3 1 2 1 .287

Brocato, A DH 4 0 0 0 .262 Hulsizer, N DH 5 0 1 0 .286

Kelly, J 1B 4 1 1 2 .252 Martin, M 1B 4 0 1 0 .295

Williams, M RF 4 0 2 0 .250 Carpenter, J 1B 1 0 0 0 .274

Hill, A 2B 4 1 1 1 .231 Stewart, J CF 4 2 1 0 .255

Marquez, C C 4 0 0 0 .238 Dunston Jr., S LF 4 1 1 1 .285

Baca, M SS 2 0 0 0 .225 Proctor, C C 3 2 1 1 .248

Loehr, T 3B 3 2 2 1 .267

33 3 6 3 36 10 13 7

S Maryland 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 - 3 6 1

Lancaster 0 0 3 1 1 3 2 0 x - 10 13 0

2B--Reyes, J 3B (5), Williams, M RF (4), Dues, D 2B (13), Diaz, I SS (8).

HR--Kelly, J 1B (9), Hill, A 2B (15), Dunston Jr., S LF (13), Loehr, T 3B

(7). RBI--Kelly, J 1B 2 (56), Hill, A 2B (52), TOTALS 3 (0), Dues, D 2B

3 (26), Diaz, I SS (30), Dunston Jr., S LF (47), Proctor, C C (54), Loehr,

T 3B (41), TOTALS 7 (0). HP--Diaz, I SS (2). SB--Dues, D 2B (18), Diaz, I

SS (6), Hulsizer, N DH (1), Stewart, J CF 3 (7), Proctor, C C (37).

E--Reyes, J 3B (1).

LOB--S Maryland 5, Lancaster 8. DP--A. Hill(2B) - M. Baca(SS) - J.

Kelly(1B).

YTD

IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA

S Maryland

Johnston, S (L,5-4) 5.0 8 5 5 1 4 2 5.64

Schilperoort, H 0.2 1 3 3 3 2 0 5.34

Casey, D 1.0 4 2 2 0 0 0 7.74

McGee, T 1.1 0 0 0 1 1 0 3.09

8 13 10 10 5 7 2

Lancaster

Tedesco, B (W,1-3) 7.0 3 1 1 1 9 1 5.24

Rees, J 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 5.40

Williamson, R 1.0 3 2 2 0 1 1 18.00

9 6 3 3 2 11 2

WP--Johnston, S (2), Casey, D (9), Rees, J (6). PB--Proctor, C.

HB--Schilperoort, H (5). SO--Broughton, J, Yetsko, I, Brocato, A 4, Kelly,

J 2, Williams, M, Hill, A, Baca, M, Howard, G, Diaz, I, Hulsizer, N 2,

Martin, M, Dunston Jr., S, Proctor, C. BB--Reyes, J, Baca, M, Dues, D,

Diaz, I, Stewart, J, Proctor, C, Loehr, T. BF--Johnston, S 23 (283),

Schilperoort, H 7 (145), Casey, D 7 (202), McGee, T 5 (144), Tedesco, B 25

(253), Rees, J 4 (134), Williamson, R 6 (20). P-S--Johnston, S 82-52,

Schilperoort, H 32-15, Casey, D 30-18, McGee, T 28-17, Tedesco, B 90-66,

Rees, J 24-12, Williamson, R 27-16.

T--2:48. A--2437

3-minute rain delay TOP 8

Weather:

Plate Umpire - Steve Zawisky, Field Umpire #1 - Marty Bauer, Field Umpire #3 - Sean Hicks

