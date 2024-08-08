Dirty Birds Sweep Lexington

(Charleston, WV) - The Dirty Birds defeat the Legend 10-7 to complete the three-game sweep. The first place Dirty Birds now have an eight-game win streak as they start a six-game road trip.

For the fourth consecutive game, the Dirty Birds offense put up double digits in the run column. Today, it was off 12 hits and five walks. Keon Barnum, Tillman Pugh, and Willy Garcia all blasted home runs.

Charleston reliever Bryan Quillens earned his sixth win of the season after pitching a scoreless inning and one-third. The bullpen combined for 4.1 shutout innings with seven strike outs.

The Dirty Birds kick off a 6-game road trip tomorrow in against High Point. The next home game is August 16 against the Rockers.

