Expecto a Legendary Weekend with the Lexington Legends: August 9-11

August 8, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington, KY-The Lexington Legends are conjuring up a magical weekend of baseball and family fun from August 9th to 11th, packed with exciting events for fans of all ages.

Friday, August 9th marks a milestone for the Legends as we proudly introduce the newest member of our family-Mighty Lex! Join us as we celebrate this special occasion with a grand birthday bash for our beloved mascot. Come early, stay late, and be part of this unforgettable debut that's sure to become a cherished memory for all fans.

Gates open: 6:00pm

First pitch: 7:00pm

Saturday, August 10th is a night for wizards, witches, and all things fantastical! We're inviting fans to dress up as their favorite characters from the world of Harry Potter or other fantasy universes. Show off your magical knowledge by answering Harry Potter trivia, participate in exciting raffles, and cap off the evening with a dazzling post-game Fireworks Show proudly presented by our partners at Kinetic. This spectacular display will light up the sky like the best spell in your spellbook!

Gates open: 6:00pm

First pitch: 7:00pm

Sunday, August 11th is all about the kids! Great Clips Kids Club members get in free, and after the game, all children are invited to take to the field and run the bases like their favorite Legends players. It's the perfect way to wrap up a weekend of Legendary fun!

Gates open: 1:00pm

First pitch: 2:00pm

Don't miss out on a weekend of baseball, magic, and memories at Legends Field. Tickets are on sale now at lexingtonlegends.com.

