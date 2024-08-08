Gastonia-High Point Series Finale Postponed, Rescheduled for 8/27

GASTONIA, N.C. - Thursday's game between the Gastonia Baseball Club and High Point Rockers has been postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday, August 27 as part of a doubleheader at CaroMont Health Park.

The postponement is due to inclement weather and impact from Tropical Storm Debby.

Tickets for Thursday's contest can be used for any game for the rest of the season.

Gastonia will now play 14 games in a 13-day stretch from August 27 through September 8 as a result of the game being rescheduled.

The Baseball Club dropped the first two games of the series and will aim to salvage the three-game set on August 27.

Gastonia now heads to Southern Maryland to take on the Blue Crabs this weekend. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. on Friday night.

