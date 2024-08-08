Ducks Rally Late But Drop Rubber Game to Ferryhawks

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Staten Island FerryHawks 12-9 on Thursday night in the rubber game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Aaron Antonini's RBI single through the right side in the first inning off FerryHawks starter Mike Shawaryn gave the Ducks an early 1-0 lead. Nate Scantlin drew a bases loaded walk against Ducks starter Jimmy Robbins in the second to tie the game at one. A five-run third, highlighted by RBI singles from Kolby Johnson, Scantlin and Luis Castro gave Staten Island a 6-1 advantage. Staten Island extended their lead to nine with back-to-back two-run innings in the fourth and fifth.

Long Island closed to within seven in the bottom of the fifth on Antonini's RBI single to right and Taylor Kohlwey's groundout to second. Then, after a FerryHawks run in the seventh, the Ducks erupted for six runs in the bottom of the seventh to make it an 11-9 ballgame. Alexis Pantoja's RBI single, bases loaded walks from Kole Kaler, Nick Heath, JC Encarnacion and Ivan Castillo, and a run-scoring error did the damage. However, the Ducks were unable to pull even.

Shawaryn (6-7) picked up the win, tossing five innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and five walks with four strikeouts. Robbins (6-4) suffered the loss, surrendering eight runs (four earned) on eight hits and four walks in three innings with one strikeout.

Castillo led the Ducks offense with two hits, an RBI, two runs and three walks. Pantoja added three hits, an RBI and a run, while Antonini chipped in with two hits, two RBIs, a run and a walk.

The Ducks hit the road on Friday night to open a three-game series against the York Revolution. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at WellSpan Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Left-hander Wei-Yin Chen (5-5, 6.20) gets the start for the Ducks against Revolution southpaw Zach Neff (6-4, 6.69).

The Ducks return home on Friday, August 16, to begin a three-game set against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Dental Health Bags, courtesy of the Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for 20% off your entire check and 50% off your first online or mobile app order as fans exit the ballpark. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

