Get Ready to Meet Your Lexington Legends: Meet & Greet Event at Noodles & Company

August 8, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Lexington, KY - Attention Legends fans! The Lexington Legends are thrilled to announce a special Meet & Greet event this Monday, August 12th, at Noodles & Company. This is your chance to get up close and personal with our team's stars and our beloved mascot, Mighty Lex!

Whether you're a die-hard Legends supporter or a family looking for some fun, this event is the perfect opportunity to connect with the team. Fans of all ages can enjoy a night of autographs, photos, and memorable moments with the players who bring excitement to Legends Field all season long thanks to Noodles & Company!

Event Details:

Date: Monday, August 12, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Location: Noodles & Company, 2468 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, KY 40503

"We are excited to bring our community and our players together in a fun and relaxed setting," said Justin Ferrarella, General Manager for the Lexington Legends. "Our fans are the heart and soul of this team, and we can't wait to share this experience with them. Noodles & Company is a proud partner of the Lexington Legends. They are a great community partner, and we are grateful for the support that they have showed the Legends this season."

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to meet the players you cheer for every game and hang out with Mighty Lex! We look forward to seeing you there.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.