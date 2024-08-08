Rockers at Gastonia Postponed, Thursday, Augist 8

August 8, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers' game at Gastonia on Thursday, August 8 has been postponed due to inclement weather. The two Atlantic League South Division rivals will meet in a doubleheader on Tuesday, August 27 at Gastonia's CaroMont Health Park.

The Rockers will open a six-game homestand at Truist Point on Friday, August 9 at 6:35 p.m. against the Charleston Dirty Birds. Charleston currently leads the South Division with an 18-8 record, 1.5 games ahead of the Rockers (17-10). Gastonia is in third place in the South Division at 16-12.

The Rockers have won two straight games, having defeated Gastonia 5-4 on Wednesday night.

