Storm Drop a Hard Fought Battle in Lake Elsinore

Some wins and losses simply feel more impactful than others. Tonight, both teams will walk away from The Diamond feeling that impact in opposite directions.

In a back and forth affair, the Storm lost tonight to the Quakes by a final score of 7-4. The night began tough as starting pitcher, Levi Thomas, gave up a two-run blast. Luckily, the Storm offense continued its rapid pace by immediately getting the deficit back to 0 when the usual suspects Robert Hassell lll and Jarryd Dale both knocked in a run.

After that first-inning home run, Thomas was able to bounce back by retiring 12 straight batters and giving up 0 runs. That was until what would have been his final out become a second two-run shot over the right-field wall. Again the Storm responded when Brandon Valenzuela hit a single to score Hassell and reduce the deficit to 1.

Hassell, who finished the night at 3-5 with 2 singles, 1 triple, and 2 runs, would bring in the tying run in the bottom of the 7th. Then controversy struck The Diamond when Ruben Galindo allowed a couple of two out walks. Luckily, it appeared, catcher Gilberto Vizcarra was able to throw out the runner on first who had taken a bit too large of a lead. Much to the chagrin of the crowd, the runner was called safe. On the following pitch, Brandon Lewis blasted a three-run home run to give the Quakes a 7-4 lead in which they would never surrender.

The Storm look to even up the series tomorrow night at 7:05pm in Lake Elsinore.

