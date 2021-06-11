Rawhide Snap Ten-Game Losing Skid with 4-2 Win over Sixers

Visalia, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino fell the Visalia Rawhide (7-26) 4-2 at Valley Strong Ballpark on Thursday. The victory snapped a ten-game losing streak for the Rawhide as the 66ers stranded 11 runners on base and were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position in the loss.

The Rawhide took a 1-0 lead against Inland Empire after Ronny Simon singled and eventually scored on Glenallen Hill Jr.'s single. Visalia made it 2-0 in the third with Neyfy Castillo lifted a solo homer to left against Inland Empire starter Adam Seminaris (1-2). The Rawhide added a run in the fifth for a 3-0 advantage. Justin Martinez (1-3) earned his first win of the season for Visalia allowing two hits, five walks and eight Ks in 5.2 shutout innings of work. Inland Empire finally broke through with a run in the seventh when Caleb Scires walked to open the frame and moved along the bags eventually scoring on a passed ball. Inland Empire fought until the end as Jose Guzman was hit by a pitch to open the ninth and scored when Elijah Greene followed with a RBI double to left-center. Greene finished 2-for-3 with a walk. After Jeremy Arocho drew his third walk of the game, Visalia put in their closer Mailon Arroyo. The righty walked the next batter he faced to load the bags and put the tying run aboard but Arroyo (SV, 3) struck out Low-A West RBI leader Jeremiah Jackson and got Braxton Martinez to fly out to end the game. Inland Empire (15-17) drew a season-best ten walks but only one batter who took a free pass came around to score. D'Shawn Knowles (eight games) and Martinez (seven games) each saw hitting streaks snapped.

The series continues Friday at Visalia at 6:00pm. The contest can be heard live on 66ers.com.

