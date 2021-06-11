LoanMart Scholarship Deadline Extended
June 11, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release
Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes and their Stadium Naming Rights Partner, LoanMart, will once again come together in 2021 to name three (3) $1,000 scholarship winners, as part of the LoanMart Scholarship Program. Now in it's ninth season, the LoanMart Scholarship will surpass $25,000 provided for local students.
Any student in the graduating class of a local high school, who is a citizen of the United States of America, and resident of the state of California, may file an application to be considered to receive one of the three scholarships to be awarded in July.
"The Quakes are happy to team up with LoanMart for another season of the LoanMart Scholarship and support the deserving and accomplished students of our community," Quakes Vice President/General Manager Grant Riddle said.
Scholarship, leadership, community involvement, and character are criteria by which applicants will be judged. Only students of outstanding merit, who show an appreciation of the value of an education and community involvement, have a chance to win this award.
All applications are due by June 25, 2021, with winners to be announced by the week of July 5th, and recognized in a special pre-game ceremony at LoanMart Field later in the season.
LoanMart Scholarship Deadline Extended
