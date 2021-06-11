Ports Pound Giants, Win Streak Snapped at Four

The Giants saw their winning streak end at four games with a 14-5 loss to the Stockton Ports on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark. The Ports blasted four home runs, including a grand slam, en route to securing their first win of the series. The loss for San Jose (21-12) was only their third in the last 13 games.

The Giants hit a season-high tying four home runs on Thursday as Marco Luciano, Ricardo Genoves, Luis Toribio and Edison Mora all went deep in the loss. San Jose carried a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth, but the Ports would score 13 runs over their final four innings to ultimately cruise to the victory.

The first of eight homers in the contest came in the bottom of the first as Oakland A's #1 prospect Tyler Soderstrom hit a solo shot off Giants starter Ryan Murphy to make it 1-0. San Jose though answered in the third as Mora belted a towering solo home run to left to tie the game. The home run was Mora's first of the season.

The Giants then went ahead with a single tally in the top of the fourth. Luis Matos led off with a single and stole second. Genoves followed with a ringing double into the left center gap plating Matos for a 2-1 San Jose lead. A walk to Luciano and a single from Alex Canario then loaded the bases with still none out, but the Giants were unable to add further as Harrison Freed struck out and Jimmy Glowenke grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Meanwhile, Murphy was cruising on the mound. After pitching out of a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the second, the right-hander tossed back-to-back 1-2-3 frames in the third and fourth, striking out two hitters in each inning. San Jose then stretched their lead to 3-1 when Toribio hammered a solo home run to right center in the top of the fifth - his first round-tripper of the year.

The Stockton offense though would erupt in the bottom of fifth and Ports didn't look back. Murphy surrendered consecutive singles to Cooper Uhl and Joshwan Wright to start the inning which prompted a pitching change. Haydn King entered and induced Brayan Buelvas to hit a potential double play grounder to third, but Toribio mishandled the ball for an error to load the bases. A full-count walk to Sahid Valenzuela followed to force home the first run of the inning. Soderstrom then delivered an RBI single to tie the game 3-3. After King retired Danny Bautista on a pop out, Lawrence Butler launched an 0-2 pitch over the fence in straightaway center for a grand slam. The home run was Butler's fifth of the year and it gave Stockton a 7-3 lead.

The Giants immediately got two of the runs back in the top of the sixth when Genoves and Luciano connected for back-to-back home runs to start the inning. Genoves hit an opposite field homer to right before Luciano smacked a tape-measure blast to deep left center. The two homers brought San Jose to within 7-5, but the Giants would manage only one more baserunner - a Brett Auerbach single in the seventh - for the remainder of the game.

Following the back-to-back blasts, the Ports reclaimed all the momentum with two homers of their own in the bottom of the sixth. With King still on the mound, Buelvas drove a fly ball over the fence in left center for a two-run home run to make it 9-5. Then two batters later, Soderstrom's second home run of the night - also a two-run shot - put San Jose in an 11-5 hole.

Stockton then scored twice more in the bottom of the seventh without picking-up a hit in the inning. Jorge Labrador walked two batters and hit another to load the bases with two outs. He then plunked Valenzuela to force home one run before Soderstrom walked - his fifth RBI of the game - to score another run. Back-to-back doubles from T.J. Schofield-Sam and Uhl off Juan Sanchez in the bottom of the eighth gave the Ports a 14-5 cushion and completed the scoring for the night.

GIANTS NOTES

Season-Highs

The 14 runs allowed by the Giants was a season-high (previous high: 10 runs). Stockton's six-run bottom of the fifth was also the most runs surrendered by San Jose in an inning this year.

Long Balls

Both teams finished the game with four home runs. All four Giants homers were solo shots while the four Stockton home runs accounted for nine runs. San Jose leads Low-A West with 38 home runs this season.

Hitting Leaders

Luis Toribio (2-for-4, HR, RBI) and Ricardo Genoves (2-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) had multi-hit games for the Giants in the loss. Marco Luciano's (1-for-3, HR, RBI) home run was his seventh of the season - tied for the league lead. Edison Mora (1-for-3, HR, RBI) hit the first home run of his three-year professional career.

On The Mound

Ryan Murphy pitched four-plus innings and was charged with three runs (two earned). He allowed six hits, walked one and struck out seven during his 87-pitch outing. Haydn King surrendered eight runs in his two innings of relief to suffer the loss.

Inside The Series

Despite the loss, the Giants have still won two of the first three games in the series. San Jose has hit nine home runs thus far in the series.

On Deck

The Giants and Ports continue their series on Friday night with first pitch at Banner Island Ballpark set for 7:05 PM. Wil Jensen is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

