Ports Snap Skid in Style with 14-5 Romp over Giants

June 11, 2021







STOCKTON, Ca.- The Ports hit four home runs and set a season season high in runs scored en route to snapping a five game losing streak with a 14-5 win over the San Jose Giants on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Tyler Soderstrom got the Ports (13-20) on the board in the bottom of the first with Stockton's first home run, a solo blast to right-center field to make it 1-0.

Trailing 3-1 going into the bottom of the fifth after San Jose (21-12) scored single runs in the third, fourth and fifth, the Ports took the lead for good with a six-run frame. Cooper Uhl and Joshwan Wright began the inning with back-to-back singles to right field, and Brayan Buelvas reached on an error to load the bases. A walk to Sahid Valenzuela brought home a run to make it 3-2, and Soderstrom tied the game at three with a line drive single to right field. After Danny Bautista popped out, Lawrence Butler followed with the big swing of the day, a grand slam to straight away center field to put the Ports up 7-3.

Buelvas and Soderstrom each added two-run shots, both to left-center field, in the bottom of the sixth. The Ports got two more in the seventh when Valenzuela was hit by a pitch and Soderstrom drew a walk with the bases loaded, and Uhl added an RBI double in the ninth in Stockton's best offensive output of the season.

Jack Cushing (1-0) got the win for Stockton, giving up five runs on eight hits in five innings while striking out six. Haydn King (1-1) took the loss for the Giants, allowing eight runs in two innings.

The Ports will try for back-to-back wins on Friday in game four of this six-game series with first pitch at 7:05 pm.

