Grizzlies Go Nuts in First Inning, Shell Modesto 12-1 Thursday

June 11, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Modesto, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (22-11) roared to a 12-1 victory over the Modesto Nuts (20-13) Thursday night from John Thurman Field. The 11-run difference was the largest margin of triumph by the Grizzlies this year. Fresno scored nine of their 12 runs in the top of the first after they brought 14 batters to the plate. Every Grizzlies starter recorded a hit with seven notching RBI in the inning.

The Grizzlies early onslaught commenced when Grant Lavigne drove in a pair of runs with a single. Lavigne scampered home on the next play when Mateo Gil laced a double. Then, Colin Simpson ripped a single to center, netting Gil. Daniel Montano padded the lead when he mashed a two-run tater to right-center. It was his third of the 2021 campaign. The advantage grew to 9-0 when Eddy Diaz, Zac Veen and Ezequiel Tovar each logged RBI singles.

Simpson expanded the margin to 11-0 in the eighth when he smashed a two-run double to right. Finally, Gil secured the 12th run on a passed ball. Overall, the Fresno lineup whacked 14 hits with three batters picking up multi-RBI evenings. The offensive explosion allowed righty Mitchell Kilkenny (3-2, win) to ease himself into the contest. The righty went five scoreless innings, fanning three. Three relievers finished the affair with four more punchouts.

The Nuts continued their non-shutout streak, inching across a run in the ninth on a wild pitch. Starter Robert Winslow (0-3) suffered the decision after he couldn't get out of the first. Modesto reliever Leon Hunter hurled three-plus frames of excellent work. Both squads are back in action tomorrow night.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RF Daniel Montano (3-5, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- 1B Colin Simpson (2-5, 2B, 3 RBI, R)

- CF Bladimir Restituyo (3-5, R)

- RHP Mitchell Kilkenny (5.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- RHP Leon Hunter (3.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

- SS Noelvi Marte (2-4, 2B, BB)

- C Ty Duvall (2-3, R, BB)

On Deck:

Friday, June 11 @ Modesto Nuts, Fresno LHP Sam Weatherly (1-2, 4.10) vs. Modesto RHP Taylor Dollard (2-2, 3.86), 7:05 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies improved to 10-0 on the year when they record 10 or more hits.

Low-A West League Stories from June 11, 2021

