"STOPPAGE TIME DRAMA IN LEESBURG!!!"
Published on July 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sporting Club Jacksonville YouTube Video
Emil Jääskeläinen scored in the third minute of second half stoppage time to earn Sporting Club Jacksonville a 2-2 draw against Loudoun United FC at Segra Field on Friday night, pulling the visitors level two minutes after Abdellatif Aboukoura had put Loudoun ahead after going behind to an early Jacksonville goal.
Check out the Sporting Club Jacksonville Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 10, 2026
- Match Preview: Lexington Sporting Club at Louisville City FC - July 11, 2026 - 8 p.m. ET - Lexington SC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Lexington for Rivalry Game - Louisville City FC
- It's LEX V LOU Round 3 with a Knockout Round Berth on the Line - Lexington SC
- Hartford Athletic Faces Westchester SC in Prinx Tires USL Cup Matchup - Hartford Athletic
- Prinx Tires USL Cup Preview: Rowdies vs Naples - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sporting Club Jacksonville Stories
- Sporting JAX Signs Veteran Defender with MLS, Premier League Experience
- Sporting JAX Men Battle to the End against Loudoun United FC, Take Home Point
- Sporting JAX Men Fall to Detroit City FC in Late-Night Duel
- Sporting JAX Men Fall to Monterey Bay in Wire-To-Wire Battle
- Sporting JAX Men Draw, Earn Point in Weather-Shortened Match