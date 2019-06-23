Stockton Surges to 10-2 Win

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports continued their winning ways on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark. The Ports earned their fifth consecutive series victory, scoring five runs in the fifth inning on their way to a lopsided 10-2 win over the San Jose Giants, their fourth consecutive win and their 17th in the last 20 games.

Stockton struck early in the contest as Nick Allen singled to open the bottom of the first and scored on an ensuing double by Alfonso Rivas to take a 1-0 lead. The Ports added to the lead in the second as Robert Mullen walked and scored two batters later on a double by Jordan Devencenzi to make it a 2-0 contest.

Ports starter James Kaprielian pitched around a leadoff single in the first and a walk and a ground rule double in the second. In the third, Kaprielian allowed a two-out single to Peter Maris and then was lifted for Will Gilbert (3-0). Gilbert allowed a two-run homer to Courtney Hawkins on the first pitch he threw that tied the game at 2-2. The first of those runs was charged to Kaprielian, who did not factor into the decision after going 2 2/3 innings and allowing one run on three hits while walking one and striking out two. He threw 47 pitches, 31 for strikes.

Stockton's offense came back strong in the third inning. With a runner at third and two away, the Ports got three straight run-producing hits. Trace Loehr singled to drive in Rivas and give the Ports the lead back. Jonah Bride followed with a triple and scored on an ensuing single by Robert Mullen that made it a 5-2 ballgame. Those were the last runs allowed by Giants starter Jose Marte (0-2), who suffered the loss after going four innings and allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out three.

John Gavin took over for the Giants in the fifth and opened the inning with a strikeout of Austin Beck. After that strikeout, the Ports proceeded to have eight consecutive batters reach base. Lazaro Armenteros, Loehr, Bride and Mullen all singled with Mullen driving in the first run of the inning. After Mickey McDonald drew a walk to load the bases, Devencenzi drew a bases-loaded walk that scored another run and chased Gavin from the game. Trenton Toplikar came on next and gave up a two-run single to Allen that stretched the Ports lead to 10-2.

Gavin pitched a third of an inning and allowed five runs on four hits while walking two. Toplikar would work 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

After Gilbert worked a perfect fourth inning, Jared Poche'' took over in the fifth and in his first appearance since April 25, set down all nine batters he faced in three perfect innings while recording four strikeouts.

Nick Highberger and Pat Krall worked a scoreless eighth and ninth, respectively, to put the game in the win column for Stockton. Gilbert would pick up the victory in relief for the Ports.

Beck, who went 0-for-5 in the contest and was the only Ports player to not reach base, saw his 11-game hit streak come to an end.

The Ports will try for a four-game sweep of the Giants on Sunday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Brady Feigl (5-2, 3.03 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by San Jose right-hander Sean Hjelle (1-3, 2.48 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. PDT.

