JetHawks Take Series with Sunday Win

LANCASTER, Calif. - The Lancaster JetHawks came out on top, 9-8, over Rancho Cucamonga in a game that saw multiple lead changes in the late innings Sunday afternoon at The Hangar. Lancaster scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning, clinching a series victory.

Rancho Cucamonga (1-3, 42-30) scored twice in the top of the eighth inning, tying the game on Devin Mann's second home run of the day. Salvador Justo (3-1) followed by striking out Marcus Chiu, keeping the game even.

Lancaster (3-1, 37-35) scored the decisive run in the bottom of the inning against Connor Mitchell (2-2). Austin Bernard led off with a double, and Matt McLaughlin brought him home with a one-out single.

That would be the last of five lead-changes Sunday. Tommy Doyle shut the door with a perfect ninth inning, earning his tenth save of the season.

Ryan Rolison started and pitched well, allowing just two runs in six innings. The offense put him in position to win, scoring five times in the fourth inning. Sean Bouchard and Todd Czinege each hit two-run home runs, and Matt Hearn added an RBI single.

Rancho came back in the top of the seventh inning. A Lancaster error with two outs loaded the bases, and Connor Wong hit a grand slam to give the Quakes a one-run lead.

The JetHawks answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Casey Golden put Lancaster on top with a two-run double, but the Quakes tied the game in the top of the eighth.

With the victory, the JetHawks are 3-1 to start the Second Half of the season. Overall, they've won 12 of 18 games against Rancho Cucamonga.

Thirteen of the team's next 16 games are on the road, starting with a three-game series in San Bernardino against the 66ers. Righty Antonio Santos (3-3) is slated to start Monday's opener. First pitch is 7:05 pm at San Manuel Stadium.

