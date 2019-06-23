ICYMI: Storm Winning Streak Ends at Three in 10-3 Loss to the 66ers

June 23, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release





LAKE ELSINORE, Calif - On a Star Wars themed Saturday night at The Diamond, the force was not with the Lake Elsinore Storm. Looking to match their season-best winning streak of four games the Padres' affiliate instead committed four errors in a 10-3 loss to the Inland Empire 66ers.

Storm starter RHP Luis Patino, the 19-year-old from Barranquilla, Columbia, had allowed two earned runs or fewer in 10 of 11 outings this season. However, despite striking out a season-high eight batters in five innings, the talented teenager gave up four runs, three earned, on four base hits to fall to 4-6 overall.

Scoreless after two innings, the visitors capitalized on sloppy Storm defense and timely hitting to lead 4-0 through five innings. Lake Elsinore scored twice in the sixth and had the potential tying run at the plate in the seventh, but a 12-batter, six-run eighth inning helped secure the victory for the 66ers. Inland Empire starter RHP Cooper Criswell struck out a career-high nine batters in five innings to earn his first win (1-5) of the season.

The Storm share first place with Lancaster in the South Division with a 2-1 record in the second half and an overall mark of 37-34, third best in the California League.

Noteworthy:

RHP Seth Blair: Two scoreless innings in relief, three strikeouts

C Luis Campusano: 2-4, one run, 1st in league in batting average (.324)

CF Jeisson Rosario: 2-4, one run

3B Allen Cordoba: 1-4, one run, one stolen base (10-13), five game hitting streak

WP: Cooper Criswell (1-5)

LP: Luis Patino (4-6)

Save: None

HR: LE: None | IE: Gurwitz (3rd, three-run, T8)

Time: 3:16

Att: 3,693

On Deck:

To close out the four-game series versus Inland Empire the Storm will host the Angels' affiliate on Sunday for a 5:00pm first pitch, with LHP Aaron Leasher opposed by RHP Oliver Ortega. The Storm and the 66ers will play 31 times this season, including a current stretch of eight out of 11 games head-to-head. Lake Elsinore will visit Inland Empire on Thursday to begin a four-game series at San Manuel Stadium. On Monday, June 24, the Storm will start a three-game series at The Diamond against the Dodgers' affiliate, Rancho Cucamonga. For the best available seats buy online at stormbaseball.com or call 951-245-4487.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.