Late Homer Spoils Good Start

VISALIA, CA. - Renae Martinez drilled the decisive home run in the bottom of the eighth to send the Modesto Nuts to a 3-2 loss against the Visalia Rawhide on Saturday night at Recreation Park.

With the Nuts (30-43; 0-3) leading by a run after Ian McKinney's five strong innings, Matthew Willrodt (L, 0-1) came into the game.

He tossed two scoreless innings before L.T. Tolbert started the eighth inning with a single. After a strikeout, Renae Martinez took Willrodt deep with a two-run homer to give the Rawhide (47-22; 3-0) their first lead of the evening.

West Tunnell (S, 12) took over for the Rawhide in the ninth. He walked two to put the tying run in scoring position but three strikeouts helped him through the jam to send the Nuts to their fourth straight loss.

In the first inning, Joe Rizzo tripled to start the game and scored on Jarred Kelenic's sacrifice fly. In the second, Nick Thurman scored on an error by the Rawhide third baseman.

That was all the Nuts would get against Jeff Bain who tossed five innings and struck out seven.

The Nuts will try to avoid the sweep in the four-game series finale with the Rawhide on Sunday night. First pitch is at 6:00 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 5:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

