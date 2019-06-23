Quakes Drop Three of Four in Lancaster

Lancaster, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes failed to grab back-to-back wins on Sunday afternoon, falling in a hard-fought battle to the Lancaster JetHawks by a final score of 9-8.

Rancho (42-30, 1-3) let two separate leads slip away on Sunday, as the JetHawks (37-35, 3-1) willed their way to a fifth win in their last six attempts versus the Quakes.

In the top-of-the-third inning and the top-of-the-seventh inning, the Quakes attained both of their leads via the long ball. In the third, Devin Mann and Marcus Chiu hit back-to-back solo homers, making it 2-0. In the seventh, trailing 5-2, Connor Wong hit a clutch two-out grand slam to give the Boys in Blue a one-run advantage.

The lead would not last, however, as Lancaster responded abruptly with a three-spot in the home half of the seventh, highlighted by Casey Golden's go-ahead two-run double.

After the Quakes tied the game with a two-spot in the top of the eighth, headlined by Mann's second solo blast of the afternoon, Matt McLaughlin delivered the game-winning hit with an RBI single.

Salvador Justo (3-1) earned the win in 1.1 innings of work, even though he surrendered two earned runs in the eighth, allowing Rancho to tie the game.

The loss was shouldered by Connor Mitchell (2-2), as he gave up the game-winner to McLaughlin in the eighth.

Tommy Doyle recorded his 10th save of the year, sitting down the Quakes in 1-2-3 fashion in the top of the ninth.

Continuing their seven-game, seven-day road trip on Monday, Rancho will turn to LHP Leo Crawford (1-3) to open up the three-game set against the Storm. Opposite of Crawford will be RHP Elliot Ashbeck (3-0), making his fourth start and 20th overall appearance.

