Gray, Offensive Outpour Snaps Three-Game Skid

Lancaster, CA - For the first time in a week, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes found themselves in the win column, taking down the Lancaster JetHawks by a final score of 10-5 on Saturday night.

The formula to snap a three-game losing streak and a four-game skid against the JetHawks was 12 hits, including three home runs, solid starting pitching, sound defense and lights-out work from the back-end of the bullpen.

Highlighting Rancho's 10 runs on Saturday night was Marcus Chiu, Donovan Casey and Jordan Procyshen. Chiu blasted a go-ahead two-run shot in the sixth, while Casey and Procyshen hit a pair of solo bombs in the seventh.

Casey's home run was his 12th of the year, just one off the team lead, and his fourth long ball in three days.

Josiah Gray (4-0) put together another stellar start as a member of the Quakes' rotation, posting five innings of two-run baseball, with nine strikeouts. The win continued an impressive stretch for Gray, serving as his fourth victory in his last five outings.

Paired with a flawless night in the field, Bryan Warzek and Logan Salow shutdown any would be Lancaster comeback with 2.1 hitless and scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The loss went to Garrett Schilling (4-3), as he was tagged for six earned runs across his 5.2 innings of work.

Looking for the series split on Sunday, Rancho calls upon RHP Andre Jackson (0-1) for his fourth start as a Quake. The JetHawks, looking for a series win to kick off the second half, will send LHP Ryan Rolison (2-3) to the mound.

