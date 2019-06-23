Rawhide Rally for Another Win against Modesto

June 23, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release





VISALIA, CA- Modesto started off the game with a triple by Joe Rizzo. Jarred Kelenic hit into a sacrifice fly to make the score 1-0 in favor of Modesto. The Nuts extended their lead in the second when Camden Duzenack committed his first error of the game. His fielding error allowed Nick Thurman to score to make it 2-0 for the Nuts.

The Rawhide cut the deficit in half in the fourth inning. Jake McCarthy scored due to a ground out by Duzenack. The momentum shifted for the Rawhide in the top of the eighth inning. Jarred Kelenic doubled to lead off the inning and reached third on a wild pitch by Cole Bartlett . With one out, Kelenic tried to score when Jake Sheiner hit a soft ground ball in front of the plate. Renae Martinez threw to Alex King at first base to retire Sheiner. King threw to Barlett covering home and Kelenic was out at the plate.

That momentum continued into the bottom half of the inning. L.T. Tolbert singled to lead it off and Martinez hit a two-run shot over the left field wall to give the Rawhide the 3-2 lead. West Tunnell came in to shut down the Nuts in the 9th. He struck out the side with a pair of walks in between strike outs to earn his 12th save of the season.

Jeff Bain started for the Rawhide and received the no decision after pitching five innings. Two runs scored in those five innings, but only one was earned off four hits and three walks. Bartlett pitched three scoreless innings and only gave up two hits.

Matthew Willrodt received the loss after giving up the two-run blast to Martinez. He came in relief for left-handed started Ian McKinney . McKinney gave up one run on five hits and three walks in five innings.

Rawhide improve to 47-22 and go for the four-game sweep tomorrow.

