Bouchard flirts with Cal League history, JetHawks fall to Quakes

June 23, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lancaster JetHawks News Release





LANCASTER, Calif. - Sean Bouchard went deep and drove in four runs on Saturday night, but the JetHawks fell to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, 10-5, at The Hangar.

Bouchard hit his home run in the seventh inning but walked in his first plate appearance to extend his streak of reaching base in consecutive plate appearances to 12 dating back to last Sunday's game against Inland Empire. He struck out in his second at-bat to end the streak. The California League record is 14.

Bouchard also extended his streak of consecutive games with at least one RBI to nine when he tied the game, 2-2, with a RBI-single in the fifth inning.

The Quakes (1-2, 42-29) untied the game in the top of the sixth with Marcus Chiu home run. They went on to score five runs in the frame and added three runs in the seventh to take a 10-2 lead.

Bouchard's three-run homer in the seventh made the score 10-5 but the JetHawks (2-1, 36-35) were unable to score again. Bouchard has four home runs in his last four games and is 9-for-11 through the first three games of the four-game series against the Quakes.

Garrett Schilling (4-3) took the loss for Lancaster. He allowed a season-high six earned runs over 5.2 innings with a career-high-tying five walks and five strikeouts.

Josiah Gray (4-0) tied a season-high with nine strikeouts over five innings to pick up the win.

Ryan Vilade finished 2-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to nine games.

The JetHawks will look to win the series in the finale on Sunday afternoon. Ryan Rolison is scheduled to start for the JetHawks against Andre Jackson. First pitch is 2:05 p.m.

