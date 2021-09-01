Stockton Ports Announce 2022 Ticket Plans

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are thrilled to announce revamped ticket plans for the 2022 season. Ticket plans for the 2022 season are on sale now. Fans can get the full details and place deposits online.

The 2022 ticket plans will include full season, half season, a 12-game flex plan and an 8-game mini plan that will allow fans to select the Ports' experience suitable for them.

Our full season plan, offers the best price on tickets and the best seating locations for all 66 Ports' home games! Fans will own their seats for the entire season and have access to exclusive ticket plan benefits.

The half season plan is perfect for the weekend-fan who still wants to enjoy unique benefits, discounted pricing and promotion-packed games. This plan includes all premium dates and weekend games.

Our brand new 12-game flex plan offers full flexibility for fans to preselect their most preferred dates.

Lastly, our 8-game mini plan guarantees the eight most exciting games of the year! Fans can secure tickets for the can't miss games of the year with a discount on the box office price.

"We are excited about the ticket plans we have set up for the 2022 season," said Director of Ticket Operations Christine Bowling. "We believe our new plans will give fans a more streamlined approach to secure their seats at Banner Island Ballpark along with providing a variety of options to choose from."

Ticket plans are on sale now. For more information go to stocktonports.com or call the Stockton Ports Front Office at (209) 644-1900. The 2022 Stockton Ports schedule will be released at a later date.

