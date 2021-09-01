Rawhide Top Giants to Even Series

The Visalia Rawhide hit three home runs and received 4 2/3 scoreless innings from their bullpen on Wednesday afternoon in a 7-3 win over the Giants at Excite Ballpark. San Jose battled back from a three-run deficit and tied the score in the fifth inning, but Visalia responded with four unanswered runs to finish the game en route to the victory. The Giants (64-40) and Rawhide have now split the first two games of the series.

Visalia jumped out early in Wednesday's matinee scoring twice in the top of the second against San Jose starter Wil Jensen to take a 2-0 lead. A walk to Adrian Del Castillo started the frame before consecutive singles from Wildred Patino and Caleb Roberts loaded the bases. Jensen came back with a strikeout of Glenallen Hill Jr., but #9 hitter Channy Ortiz blooped the ninth pitch of his at-bat into shallow left center for a single plating both Del Castillo and Patino giving the Rawhide a 2-0 lead.

Visalia's Neyfy Castillo then pushed the lead to 3-0 when he launched a solo home run to deep left off of Jensen in the top of the third. The homer was Castillo's 18th of the season - tying him with former San Jose Giant Marco Luciano for the league lead.

The Giants began their comeback effort with a single tally in the bottom of the third. Edison Mora led off with an infield single before taking second on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Ghordy Santos delivered an RBI single as Mora came home to make it a 3-1 game.

In the bottom of the fourth, Luis Matos led off with a double to deep left. A Patrick Bailey groundout then advanced Matos to third before Carter Williams' RBI groundout cut the deficit to 3-2.

After Haydn King struck out two in a perfect top of the fifth out of the San Jose bullpen, the Giants tied the game with a run in the bottom of the inning. Mora led off with a double to right and immediately scored the tying run when the next hitter, Fabian Pena, grounded a double down the left field line. San Jose eventually got Pena, the potential go-ahead run, to third base with one out, but could not bring him home as Luis Toribio struck out and Matos grounded out to end the inning.

The Rawhide would reclaim the lead in the top of the sixth as Patino hit a solo home run to left center off of King to make it 4-3. The Giants were then held without a hit by the Visalia bullpen in the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings before the Rawhide extended their lead in the top of the eighth. With Ty Weber on the mound, Castillo drew a leadoff walk and stole second. After Deyvison De Los Santos reached on an infield single to put runners on the corners, Del Castillo worked a walk to load the bases. Brooks Crawford was then summoned from the bullpen, but he promptly hit Patino with a pitch to force home Castillo with the first run of the inning. Roberts was up next and he singled sharply into center plating De Los Santos for a 6-3 Visalia advantage.

The Giants threatened in the bottom of the eighth as Toribio led off with a single before Williams singled with two down and Harrison Freed walked to load the bases, however, Mora flied out to right ending the inning.

The Rawhide then hit their third solo homer of the game when Tim Tawa went deep in the top of the ninth extending the lead to 7-3.

San Jose would again load the bases in the bottom of the ninth, but could not mount a second comeback. With one out, Santos reached on an error before Glowenke doubled to the fence in deep left center. Toribio then walked on a full-count pitch to bring the potential tying run to the plate. Matos though fouled out to first base for the second out and Bailey struck out on three pitches to end the game.

GIANTS NOTES

Inside The Box Score

San Jose out-hit Visalia by a 9-8 margin, but went 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base, including six over the final two innings. The Rawhide were 4-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Visalia relievers Hugh Fisher (1 1/3 IP, 2 SO), Jose Alcantara (2 1/3 IP, 3 SO) and David Sanchez (1 IP, 1 SO) combined to throw 4 2/3 scoreless innings to finish the game. The trio allowed a total of just three hits while recording six strikeouts.

Hitting Leaders

Edison Mora (2-for-4, 2B) and Luis Toribio (2-for-4) each had two hits to lead the Giants offensively in defeat. Toribio has four hits over the first two games in the series. Luis Matos' (1-for-5, 2B) double was his 29th of the season - tied for second in Low-A West.

Mound Notes

Wil Jensen pitched four innings in his start yielding three runs (all earned) and four hits. Jensen walked two and struck out six. Haydn King (1-2) was saddled with the loss. King retired six of the seven batters he faced during his two-inning relief stint, but allowed the tiebreaking homer to Patino in the top of the sixth.

On Deck

The Giants and Rawhide play the third game of their six-game series on Thursday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:30 PM. Kyle Harrison is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

