Final Homestand Begins with 7-0 Victory

The Giants opened their final homestand of the season on Tuesday night with a convincing 7-0 victory over the Visalia Rawhide at Excite Ballpark. San Jose scored in each of the first five innings to take control of the game while five Giants pitchers combined on the club's league-leading ninth shutout of the year. San Jose (64-39) will enter September with a seven-game lead over Modesto in the race for a playoff spot as 17 games remain in the regular season.

The Giants jumped out early on Tuesday scoring three times in the bottom of the first inning for a 3-0 advantage. Leadoff hitter Ghordy Santos began the rally with a line drive single into left center and advanced to third on the play when Rawhide center fielder Wildred Patino saw the ball skip past him for a two-base error. After Jimmy Glowenke struck out, Luis Toribio singled sharply into right plating Santos with the first run of the game. Luis Matos was then hit by a pitch before Patrick Bailey delivered his own RBI single to make it 2-0. A two-out error on Yorlis Rodriguez's grounder would later extend the inning before a wild pitch allowed Matos to score for a 3-0 cushion.

San Jose then pushed across single tallies in each of the next four innings to continue to build their lead. In the bottom of the second, consecutive one-out walks to Santos and Glowenke preceded Toribio's second RBI single of the night. An inning later, Bailey launched a 399-foot solo home run to deep right center. The homer, Bailey's fifth of the season, stretched the lead to 5-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Santos led off with a triple to deep left center and scored two batters later on Toribio's groundout. The Giants then capped the scoring in the bottom of the fifth as Bailey drew a leadoff walk, moved to third on Rodriguez's one-out single and came home when Grant McCray hit a sacrifice fly.

The seven runs would prove to be more than enough offensive support for the San Jose pitching staff. Nick Swiney started on the mound and worked into the third inning before reaching his pitch limit. The Rawhide threatened in the top of the second as Swiney issued a leadoff walk to Adrian Del Castillo before Ramses Malave singled to put runners on first and second with none out. The Giants starter though came back with three straight swinging strikeouts of the next three hitters to work out of trouble.

A two-out walk followed by a double from Deyvison De Los Santos in the top of the third knocked Swiney out of the game, however Juan Sanchez entered and induced Del Castillo to groundout ending the threat.

Sanchez then stranded the bases loaded in the top of the fourth to keep Visalia off the scoreboard. A two-out single from Caleb Roberts, a double to deep left off the bat of Glenallen Hill Jr. and a walk to Ryan Bliss put three runners on base for the Rawhide. Sanchez though recovered to set down Tim Tawa on a fly out to right retiring the side. Sanchez then completed his outing with a scoreless top of the fifth pitching around a single and an error.

Abel Adames entered from the bullpen to begin the top of the sixth and fired two scoreless innings for the Giants. Adames tossed a perfect top of the sixth - the first 1-2-3 inning of the night. In the seventh, a pair of singles put runners on first and second with two outs, but Adames got Del Castillo on a fly out to end the inning.

Jesus Tona then pitched around a two-out single in a scoreless top of the eighth before Cole Waites struck out two in a 1-2-3 ninth inning to complete the shutout.

GIANTS NOTES

First Meeting

Tuesday marked the first meeting of the season between San Jose and Visalia. The Rawhide had been the only team in Low-A West that the Giants had yet to play this year. It was their first matchup in nearly two full years when Visalia swept San Jose in the 2019 North Division Series.

Pitching Shines

Nick Swiney struck out four over 2 2/3 scoreless innings in his start. The left-hander allowed two hits and walked three during his 55-pitch outing. Swiney still boasts a perfect 0.00 ERA over 12 innings pitched with San Jose this season (22 strikeouts). Juan Sanchez (4-2) was credited with the win after working the next 2 1/3 innings. Sanchez surrendered three hits, walked one and struck out one. Abel Adames (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 SO), Jesus Tona (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 SO) and Cole Waites (1 IP, 0 R, 2 SO) completed the Giants' ninth shutout of the season - one ahead of Fresno for the league lead.

Bailey's Perfect Night

After claiming Low-A West Player of the Week honors yesterday, Patrick Bailey reached base in all four of his plate appearances in Tuesday's series opener. Bailey finished the game 2-for-2 with a single, a home run, two walks and two RBI's. Bailey is batting .436 (17-for-39) with four home runs over his last 10 games.

Other Hitting Standouts

Luis Toribio (2-for-4, 3 RBI) drove in three runs as part of a multi-hit game at the plate. Ghordy Santos (2-for-4, 3B, SB) added two hits and scored three runs. Carter Williams (2-for-4, 2B) also had a multi-hit game.

Inside The Box Score

The Giants out-hit the Rawhide 9-8. Visalia was 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left 12 on base.

August Review

The Giants posted a 14-12 record in August - their fourth consecutive winning month to open the season (May 15-9, June 19-7, July 16-11). Only eight of San Jose's 26 games in August were at home.

Magic Number

With Tuesday's victory, the Giants reduced their magic number (combination of San Jose wins and Modesto losses) to 10 to clinch a playoff spot.

On Deck

The Giants and Rawhide continue their six-game series on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 1:00 PM. Wil Jensen is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

