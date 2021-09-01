Rancho Drops Series-Opener to Storm

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Lake Elsinore Storm capitalized on four Rancho errors and led Tuesday's game throughout, as they opened a seven-game series at LoanMart Field with an 8-2 win over the Quakes.

Rancho starter Carlos Duran (2-4) saw his defense struggle behind him, as he was charged with four unearned runs, giving up a total of six runs over five innings.

Before the Quakes came to bat, the Storm had a 4-0 lead, as Angel Solarte's two-run double highlighted the four-run inning.

The Storm took advantage of two more errors in the third, plating two more to take a commanding 6-0 lead, as Solarte and Carlos Luis each had a run-scoring hit.

Rancho finally answered against Storm starter Nick Thwaits (2-7) in the fourth, as Edwin Mateo tripled home a pair of runs.

That would be all for the Quakes' offense though, as they mustered just seven hits on the night and couldn't forge any kind of rally against the Storm bullpen.

The Quakes (54-48) have now dropped four straight with the loss, as they look to break the skid on Wednesday night in game two of the series. Nick Nastrini (0-0) will make his third start for Rancho, while the Storm will answer with lefty Bodi Rascon (1-0). Game time on Wednesday is 6:30pm.

