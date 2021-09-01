Sixers Take It on Chin in 9-1 Loss to Nuts

Modesto, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino fell to the Modesto Nuts 9-1 on Tuesday night in the first of a six-game series at John Thurman Field. The contest was the first for the Sixers since last Thursday due to the final three games of last week's series in Stockton cancelled because of Covid-19 issues with the Ports.

After loading the bases with one out and failing to score in the first, Inland Empire (50-50) got a one double from Myles Emmerson in the second. Jose Guzman followed with a double, his first of two on the night, to knock home Emmerson for a 1-0 lead. That was the only run the Sixers would scratch the entire night as Inland Empire had a leadoff double in the third and then runners at second and third in the fourth but failed to score as the club went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position on the night. The Sixers had only one more baserunner after the fourth inning. The Nuts (57-46) are tied the game on Noelvi Marte's RBI double against Connor Van Scoyoc (0-1) in the third and then took a lead on consecutive RBI groundouts making it 3-1. The Nuts poured it on after that scoring twice more in the fourth, one apiece in fifth and sixth and two in the eight. Marte added another RBI double to go along with a walk and hit by pitch, he also stole a base. Paxton Wallace went 2-for-4 for the Sixers and extended his hitting streak to eight games. Cesar Izturis Jr. was 2-for-4 with a double for the Nuts while Trent Tingelstad had a hit and three walks. Josias De Los Santos struck out eight as the Nuts starter; Will Fleming (2-0) earned the win with three perfect innings fanning six. Brayan Perez tossed the final two scoreless frames for Modesto who improved to 5-2 against the Sixers in 2021.

The series continues Wednesday at 7:05pm. The contest can be heard live on 66ers.com.

