Ports Edged by Grizzlies in Series Opener

STOCKTON, Ca. - Zack Gelof went 2-for-3 with a home run and T.J. Schofield-Sam added a solo shot but the Ports' comeback fell just short in a 5-3 loss to the Grizzlies in the opener of a six game series on Tuesday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

After the Grizzlies (67-36) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Gelof manufactured a run for the Ports in the bottom half. The Ports' third baseman doubled to left center field with one out and stole third base on the second pitch of the next at bat. After Schofield-Sam struck out, Gelof scored on a passed ball to tie the game at one.

The Grizzlies expanded their lead to 3-1 with single runs in the third and fourth on a pair of two out hits to drive in runs. Drew Romo lined a double to left center field in the third to score Bladimir Restituyo from third to put Fresno back on top, and Bryant Quijada grounded a single through the right side to score Mateo Gil from second base to give the Grizzlies a two run lead.

The Ports (39-61) got back into the ballgame with solo shots in the fourth and eighth innings. Trailing 3-1 going into the bottom of the fourth, T.J. Schofield-Sam launched a solo shot to right center field leading off the frame to cut the Grizzlies' lead to one. Down 5-2 in the bottom of the eighth Gelof clubbed his second home run in a Ports' uniform, a solo shot to left field, to trim the Fresno advantage to 5-3.

Still trailing 5-3 with two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the ninth, the Ports brought the winning run to the plate against Grizzlies' closer Gavin Hollowell. George Bell lined a double down the left field line and Jose Bonilla worked a walk to set the stage for Mariano Ricciardi who struck out to end the ballgame.

Fresno starter Noah Gotsis (2-2) got the win firing five innings of two-run ball while striking out eight, while Ports' reliever Pedro Santos (3-5) took the loss allowing three runs in 3 1/3 innings. Hollowell picked up his third save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

The Ports and Grizzlies continue their series with game two on Wednesday evening at Banner Island Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm. Tickets are still available at stocktonports.com.

