Three Pitchers Lock Down the 66ers in a 9-1 Win

Modesto, CA - William Fleming highlighted a strong pitching performance in the Modesto Nuts 9-1 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Tuesday night at John Thurman Field.

First it was Josias De Los Santos that started for the Modesto Nuts (57-46). He allowed just one run over four innings while striking out eight. He did have to work around lots of trouble. De Los Santos stranded the bases loaded in the first inning. He avoided trouble after a lead off double in the third. In the fourth he stranded a walk and a double.

William Fleming (W, 2-0) worked three perfect innings against the 66ers (50-50). At one point, he recorded three straight strikeouts while posting six total in his three frames of relief.

Brayan Perez finished the game off giving up just one single in two scoreless innings.

Every Nuts' starter reached safely at least once while they posted nine runs on ten hits. Noelvi Marte led the charge with a pair of RBI doubles. Alberto Rodriguez reached twice and scored twice. Cesar Izturis Jr. had two hits and two runs scored out of the nine spot.

Connor Van Scoyoc (L, 0-1) worked 4.1 innings but gave up six runs on six hits while striking out just two in his start for the 66ers.

The Nuts have won 14 of their last 17 games heading into game two of the six-game series with the 66ers on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm at John Thurman Field.

