Stockton Kings Split Series with Rip City Remix

December 16, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings (9-4), lost to the Rip City Remix (4-10), 98-103, Sunday afternoon at Adventist Health Arena (formerly Stockton Arena).

Stockton Kings forward Isaac Jones led all scorers with a career high 31 points, career high 15 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and a block. Guard Colby Jones punched in 19 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Forward Isaiah Crawford followed with 17 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal, and a block. Center Skal Labissière recorded 12 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. Guard Jon Elmore added two points. The Kings bench combined for 17 points.

Rip City Remix forward Henri Drell paced the Remix with 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and one steal. Center Alex Reese tallied a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Guard James Bouknight finished with 15 points. Forward Justin Minaya registered 14 points. Guard Cameron Tyson hit 11 points. The Remix bench contributed 24 points.

The Stockton Kings got underway with a 19-9 run in the opening frame, keeping the Rip City Remix under 10 points for over six minutes. Then, a 13-3 run knotted up the game for the first time, 22 all, with 3:57 left. The Remix took their first lead to end the frame, 31-30. Rip City worked quickly to extend their lead in the second quarter, opening the frame with a 5-0 run before the Kings got on the board. Stockton struggled shooting 20.8% on 5-for-42 from the field. Rip City led, 59-44 at the halfway mark, with Drell's 17 points leading all scorers. A spark was lit towards the end of the third frame, with I. Jones putting down back-to-back slams for four points and making good on a foul shot to end it, 65-85. Stockton kept the momentum in the fourth quarter. Guard Antoine Davis put up five consecutive points and Rip City responded in kind (70-90). A 23-4 run would put the Kings in striking distance, 93-94, but the Remix would pull away to win the contest, 103-98.

The Stockton Kings will compete against the Valley Suns at Adventist Health Arena on Monday, December 16 at 7:00 PM PST. Fans can watch on NBAGLeague.com.

