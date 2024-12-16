Game Preview: at Wisconsin Herd

December 16, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Last Meeting: W, 121-109 on 11/19/24 in Oshkosh, WI

Live Stream: NBAGLeague.com

All-Time Record: 5-3

Streak: W2

The Sioux Falls Skyforce can clinch their first spot in the Tip-Off Tournament portion of the Showcase Cup in franchise history tonight, with a victory at the Wisconsin Herd. Teams in the tournament portion play for $100,000 split between the 10 G League rostered players.

A win today would also tie a franchise record for most wins during the Tip-Off Tournament portion of the season. It would also mark the fourth season series sweep of the six opponents faced in the Tip-Off Tournament, which would be a franchise record, as well.

The Skyforce helped their tournament cause on Friday, with a 20-point comeback victory against the Windy City Bulls (114-111) in Hoffman Estates, IL. HEAT two-way player Josh Christopher led the way with 34 points on 13-28 FGA. Caleb Daniels and Zyon Pullin combined for 25 points on 9-14 FGA off the bench, while Malik Williams netted 13 of his 15 points in the second half on 6-7 FGA. Isaiah Stevens added his third-straight game of 10-plus assists, going for 13 points on 4-7 FGA and 14 assists.

The Herd comes into the contest on a three-game losing streak and being swept in Cleveland by the Charge over the weekend. Henry Ellenson averaged 31.0 points per game on 52 percent shooting and 52.8 percent from beyond the arc against Cleveland. Ellenson also averaged 13.0 rebounds during the two-game stretch, as well.

In the team's lone matchup this season, the Skyforce took a 121-109 decision in mid-November. Christopher led the way with 25 points, while fellow two-way player Keshad Johnson added 22 points and 12 rebounds. Nassir Little and Pullin combined for 34 points in the winning effort, as well.

Sioux Falls travels to Orlando, FL, with a potential first game being Dec. 19 at the Orange County Convention Center.

HISTORIC RUN

- Josh Christopher posted his 10th-straight game of 20-plus points on Sunday. He added his fourth game of 30-plus points in the last six games (three-in-a-row). He also has his six games of 20-plus points, five-plus rebounds and five-plus assists in the last 10 games, as well.

- He ranks first in the NBA G League in points per game during the 10-game stretch (27.9 points on 48.6 percent shooting), 6.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Christopher's +130 +/- ranks first in the NBA G League during that stretch, with Timberwolves assignee Leonard Miller second with +50.

- Another 20+ point game would tie him with Duncan Robinson ('18-'19) and Cole Swider ('23-'24) for most consecutive games of 20+ points. However, Christopher would become the first player in Skyforce history to accomplish such feat in-a-row (Robinson and Swider missed games in between due to being transferred to the HEAT). If Christopher nets 30+ points again tonight, he would be one shy of tying Yante Maten's franchise record of five-straight games in '18-'19, as well.

GAME OF MARGINS

- Sioux Falls currently leads the NBA G League in +/- per game, with a +8.7.

- The Skyforce has six double digit wins this season (three of 20+ points), which is a tie for first in the league. The Force is one-of-two teams with three 20+ point victories so far this season.

ROAD WARRIORS

- A win today would give the Skyforce a tie for the most road wins during the Tip-Off tournament (five).

- Sioux Falls is holding opponents to just 105.3 points per game on the road, which ranks fifth in the G League. Teams are shooting a league low 29.2 percent from beyond the arc against SXF on the road, as well.

FLOOR GENERAL

- Isaiah Stevens' 143 assists so far in the Tip-Off Tournament ranks first in the NBA G League (and his 11.0 apg).

- He is just 28 dimes away from breaking the NBA G League record for most assists during that portion of the season (November through Dec. 23 - the Tip-Off Tournament started in '21-'22). Stevens and the Skyforce have three, up to four games left remaining during the stretch.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.