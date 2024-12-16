Stockton Kings Beat Rip City Remix, 127-119

December 16, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings (9-3), beat the Rip City Remix (3-10), 127-119, Friday night at Adventist Health Arena (formerly Stockton Arena).

Kings guard Dexter Dennis led Stockton with 31 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Forward Terry Taylor put up 26 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Forward Isaiah Crawford added 23 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals, and three blocks. Guard Jon Elmore posted 18 points, four rebounds, and five assists. Center Skal Labissière chipped in eight points, four rebounds, and four assists. The bench combined for 21 points, led by forward Brian Bowen II's first double-double (13 points, 14 rebounds) this season.

The Rip City Remix were led by center Henri Drell with 32 points, while guard Bryce McGowens recorded 28 points. Forward Cameron Tyson added 17 points and guard James Bouknight ended with 15 points. The Remix bench contributed 21 points.

The Kings began the tightly contested matchup with a 10-0 run before the first time out. Rip City quickly worked to close the gap, hitting consecutive threes to bring the score to 10-9. The Kings shot 54.2% from the field, while the Remix shot 61.9% in the first quarter. The game saw 14 lead changes and three ties in the first half, with Stockton edging out Rip City 61-55 at the break. The Kings extended the lead in the second half, capitalizing on the Remix's foul trouble and shooting 100% from the free throw line in the second half.

The Stockton Kings will conclude the double header against Rip City at Adventist Health Arena on Sunday, December 15 at 2:00 PM PST. Fans can watch on Roku.

