Sioux Falls Clinches First-Ever Tournament Berth at Winter Showcase

December 16, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Oshkosh, WI - The Sioux Falls Skyforce swept the Wisconsin Herd 115-95 on Monday night from Oshkosh Arena to earn the organization's first spot in the Winter Showcase tournament this week in Orlando, FL.

The victory marked Sioux Falls' (10-4) fourth win of 20+ points, which is good for first in the NBA G League during the Tip-Off Tournament portion of the schedule.

Miami HEAT two-way player Josh Christopher secured his 11th-straight game of 20-plus points, going for 27 points on 10-25 FGA and five rebounds. He tied a franchise record for consecutive games of 20-plus points (Duncan Robinson '18-'19 and Cole Swider '23-'24).

The Skyforce took a 61-38 lead over Wisconsin (2-12) at halftime. Sioux Falls shot 50 percent from the field (24-48 FGA) and capitalized 16 points on 12 turnovers. Christopher paced the team with 16 points on 6-14 FGA (4-8 3PA) in the first 24 minutes.

Henry Ellenson led the Herd with 19 of his 39 points in the third quarter. He helped cut a once 23-point lead to a 79-72 deficit to the 2:00 mark of the third frame.

Nassir Little and Isaiah Stevens combined for 14 points on 6-9 FGA in the fourth quarter to help secure the Force's ninth win in the last 11 games.

Little finished with 21 points on 8-14 FGA and eight rebounds, while Stevens (nine assists) and Caleb Daniels combined for 32 points on 13-17 FGA. Zyon Pullin and Bryson Warren combined for 18 points on 7-14 FGA off the bench to round out top performers.

Both teams will figure out their Winter Showcase fate tomorrow (Tuesday), as games start Dec. 19th through Dec. 22nd from the Orange County Convention Center.

