Raptors 905 Acquire Kaminsky III from Waiver Wire

December 16, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905, the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, announced Monday the team has acquired centre Frank Kaminsky III from the waiver wire. In a corresponding move, the team has waived forward Kevin Obanor.

Kaminsky III, 7-foot-0, 240 pounds, was selected 9th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2015 NBA draft. He has appeared in 413 NBA games (49 starts) over eight seasons with the Charlotte Hornets (2015-19), Phoenix Suns (2019-22), Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets (2022-23). He owns career averages of 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 19.8 minutes.

Prior to his professional career, Kaminsky III appeared in 144 career games (79 starts) over four seasons at the University of Wisconsin. As a senior, he averaged a career-best 18.8 points (.547 FG, .416 3FG, .780 FT), 8.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.5 blocks in 33.6 minutes for the Badgers. The Woodridge, Illinois, native was named the 2015 National College Player of the Year, Big Ten Player of the Year, earned the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, and was a Consensus First-Team All-American in his final collegiate year.

Obanor appeared in 24 Tip-Off Tournament games (five starts) and across two seasons for Raptors 905 (2023-24). The second year forward owns averages of 11.0 points and 3.5 rebounds.

