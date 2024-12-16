Austin Spurs Acquire Kyle Rode
December 16, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced that they have acquired forward Kyle Rode from the available player pool.
Rode, 6-7/220, most recently played for the EWE Baskets Oldenburg in Oldenburg, Germany. Rode appeared in seven games, averaging 4.1 points and 1.7 rebounds in 13.7 minutes. Prior to playing in Germany, Rode spent five seasons at Liberty University (2019-24). In 163 games at Liberty, he averaged 9.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in 16.8 minutes. Rode concluded his collegiate career with 1,498 points and 627 rebounds.
